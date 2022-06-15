LEWISBURG — Delayed due to the pandemic, RiverStage Community Theatre will stage Monty Python’s “Spamalot” for five performances over a 10-day period.
“Spamalot” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, June 17 and June 24, and Saturdays, June 18 and June 25. A matinee is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, with all performances at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Director Jove Graham said “Spamalot” was postponed twice, one time each in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic. He said it was the first show they canceled due to COVID-19, in 2020.
“Some people were cast in the original production and a lot of people are new,” Graham said. “We have such great talent, I am just happy for everybody who ended up being in the show.”
Anticipation for a musical which puts a satirical spin on the musical like “Camelot” and the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” has been running high after a long break.
But Graham said the company is proceeding with caution.
“We’re still getting back up to speed,” he said. “Union County is still high when it comes to (COVID) transmissions. That’s why we are still requiring masks in the audience.”
In any event, Graham guaranteed laughs. Though there are no special effects, flying cows and killer bunnies are on stage at the GreenSpace Center.
“The cast is tired of hearing me all by myself laughing,” Graham said. “They are looking forward to having more people laughing along with me.”
The production also features a live orchestra, directed by Diane Scott, with many local professional musicians.
The cast includes: Tyler Marvin (King Arthur), Donnie Mapes (Patsy), Desirae Moore (Lady of the Lake), Josh Wilkinson (Sir Robin), Nick Buckman (Sir Lancelot), Tim Hippensteel (Sir Galahad), Teddy Casimir (Sir Bedevere/ensemble), Michael Conard (Prince Herbert/Mime/ensemble), Trevor Evans (Finland Mayor/Herbert’s father/ensemble), Ian Sterner (Concorde/monk/ensemble), Fred Hooper (Brother Maynard/ensemble), Michael McJunkin (Minstrel/monk/ensemble), Fred Martin (Historian/ensemble), Justin Moore (Sir Not Appearing/ensemble), Steve Stumbris (The Black Knight/Coconut guard/ensemble), Andrew Shaffer (French Taunter/Enchanter Tim/ensemble), Claire Brassard (Fred/Minstrel/Frenchie/ensemble), Caitlin Meleski (Head Ni Knight/Laker Girl/ensemble), Susan Diffenderfer (Mrs. Galahad/Herbert guard/ensemble), Elaine Pfeil (Tapper/Ensemble), Megan Santanden (ensemble), Aditi Shruti (ensemble), Anne Griffin (ensemble), Emma Libby (Puppeteer/ensemble), Clara Graham (Knight of Ni/Kids’ ensemble), Jude Wilkinson (Knight of Ni/Kids’ ensemble).
