WATSONTOWN — Serving a hot meatball sandwich to a couple who lost everything, Mark DuRussell quickly realized that a general sense of hope had descended upon a devastated region.
After tornadoes ripped through Kentucky Dec. 10, DuRussell felt a calling to respond to assist those who lost it all in the disaster.
"I saw it on TV, the devastation," he said. "I couldn't go that first week, when it happened."
DuRussell spent six days prior to Christmas serving food in the Mayfield, Ky., area. He plans to return to Kentucky Jan. 20.
DuRussell, who lives in Watsontown, typically has two months off each winter as he works in construction. He uses much of his off time to do ministry work.
Five years ago, he and Craig Wheeland drove a 1996 Toyota to Guatemala, where they donated the car to a pastor in need of it for his ministry.
Since then, the ministry work of DuRussell and Wheeland has expanded, with the two purchasing a bus which is used to conduct outreach events in poverty-stricken areas of Philadelphia and Harrisburg.
In addition, DuRussell purchased a trailer to be used to serve food from while traveling to the impoverished areas. Together, the DuRussell and Wheeland call their ministry AIM4Christ, or Action In Missions 4 Christ.
With his trailer, DuRussell decided just three days prior to leaving for Kentucky to fill it with donations to take to the hard-hit area.
Bimbo Bakery, of Sunbury, donated breads for DuRussell to serve in Kentucky. Financial donations also came in, along with other food items.
"On a short notice, I was surprised with the bread, finances, hot dogs, meatballs, soups, which came in," DuRussell said.
"Rovendale Supply, I can't thank them enough," he continued. "My truck was apart, getting some major repairs. They put it back together in one day."
He used that truck on the 13-hour drive towing his trailer to Kentucky.
There, he connected with Grace Life Church, which he was referred to through a friend, Amos Newswanger.
The church advised DuRussell on a location where he could set up his trailer to serve food from.
"The first three days, I was cooking by myself," he said. "The people that were coming had lost everything... I saw the devastation."
A U.S. Navy veteran, DuRussell inherited a love of cooking from his mother and grandmother.
On his first day in Kentucky, he wasn't anticipating serving food from his trailer.
"I started getting the trailer set up, people started asking if I had anything to eat," DuRussell recounted.
With those requests, he immediately started serving hot dogs and coffee to residents who stopped by the trailer.
"Their stories were moving," DuRussell said. "The reason I went out there was to give a ray of light."
Primarily, he listened to the stories of those he was serving food to.
"I had to fight back tears through the conversations," DuRussell said. "I just listened to them. They wanted to tell their stories. That was an outlet for them, to share and talk.
"I prayed with a few people, very simple prayers, that God is with them."
He particularly remembers one elderly couple who came to the trailer.
"(The husband) was telling me what a blessing it was to have a hot meatball sandwich," DuRussell said.
"He was just thankful to have something warm to eat," DuRussell continued. "He said 'we're blessed we're alive. We lost everything, but it's just stuff.'"
Similar sentiments were shared by others DuRussell met in Kentucky.
"A lot of them, through this, they didn't loose hope," he said. "They are thankful for surviving."
The residents, DuRussell opined, learned "the blessing of being alive."
"Our relationships with other people are more important than our stuff," he said.
He also noticed unity throughout the Mayfield area.
"What I saw, more than anything, was a community coming together," DuRussell said. "It's sad it takes a tragedy for a community to come together."
Various other relief workers and organizations were helping with cleanup in the area, including Samaritan's Purse.
On his fourth day in Kentucky, DuRussell was asked to serve hot dogs, coffee and hot chocolate at an event in which Christmas gifts were given to children who lost their homes in the disaster.
"We served over 1,000 meals that day," DuRussell said.
At that event, he connected with Peckerwood Country Club Barbecue, a group from Georgia which was serving meals.
While he will be taking another trailer of donations to Kentucky on Jan. 20, on that trip DuRussell plans to work side-by-side with the volunteers from Peckerwood Country Club Barbecue.
While DuRussell has most of the donations in place which he needs for his upcoming trip, he is looking for others interested in volunteering in Kentucky.
Those interested in volunteering can contact DuRussell through his personal Facebook page.
