Intrepid paddlers take on Susquehanna River

Mark Heller and John Laughlin

 Provided by Alana Jajko

Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multi-day adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail.

America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance.

Alana Jajko is the Director of Communications and Outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. Her work is focused on promoting trails and communities within our vibrant and connected Susquehanna Greenway, so that the public can enjoy opportunities to engage with the outdoors. Alana can be reached at ajajko@susquehannagreenway.org.

