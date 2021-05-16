TURBOTVILLE — The walls of the Warrior Run School District’s new 99,000-square-foot elementary school building are expected to begin being erected in one week.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said construction of the walls is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.
Groundbreaking was held in late March for the district’s $28.7 million project to build a new elementary school on the grounds of the high school/middle school complex. The project also includes renovations to the athletic stadium.
According to an update posted on the district’s website, concrete footers for the new building were poured starting Thursday, May 13.
Additionally, the update said contractors are continuing to tie rebar for footings. Demolition of existing lighting circuits and the press box at the stadium also took place over the past week.
Construction of the new elementary school is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted at $28.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
