MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), disregard flashing red signal and obedience to traffic control devices have been filed against Colton Bell, 27, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown.
The charges were filed following a traffic stop conducted at 1:27 a.m. Jan. 28 at Mahoning and South Front streets, Milton. Troopers said Bell exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .186%.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Jared R. Blair, 42, of Lycoming Creek Road, Williamsport, has been charged with driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane, driving licenses suspended, careless driving and operation of vehicle without required financial responsibility.
The charges were filed after troopers said Blair was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 5:18 a.m. Jan. 24 along Interstate 180 eastbound, at mile marker 7, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Blair allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and refused blood chemical testing.
DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), turning movements and required signals and careless driving have been filed against Kelvin Johnson, 41, of High Street, West Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 29 at South Front and Mahoning streets, Milton.
Troopers said Johnson exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .181%.
DUI
MILTON — Keith Bollinger, 63, of Poplar Avenue, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts) and driving unregistered vehicle.
The charges were filed following a traffic stop conducted at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 15 along Broadway Street, at Poplar Avenue, Milton.
Troopers said Bollinger exhibited signs of impairment, and had an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .084%. His blood also tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Aram Keteyian, 31, of Sunbury Road, Danville, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and careless driving as the result of a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:21 a.m. Feb. 5 along Mahoning Street, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Keteyian exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .238%.
Possession
MILTON — Branndon Kerstetter, 31, of Blee Hill Road, Danville, has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While taking Kerstetter into custody on a a protection from abuse order violation, troopers said he was found to be in possession of a marijuana joint and rolling papers. The incident occurred at 10:51 a.m. Feb. 8 at 751 Mahoning St., Unit 18, Milton.
Invasion of privacy
POINT TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old man has been charged with invasion of privacy after allegedly being caught on multiple occasions attempting to look through a crack in a door at a teenage girl stepping out of the shower.
The charges were filed against Rodney Beachel, of Auman Lane, Point Township, Northumberland County, as the result of an alleged incident, which occurred between Sept. 30 and Nov. 23 along Auman Lane.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Three teenage boys sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 9:35 p.m. March 3 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by a 17-year-old Danville boy lost control, went off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof.
The driver and two passengers, a 17-year-old Danville boy and a 16-year-old Danville boy, were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity. The driver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old Muncy man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 2:34 p.m. March 2 along Muncy-Exchange Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Dennis Swartz, 78, of Muncy, was injured when a tire became disconnected on a Pedalpower Electropad he was driving, causing the vehicle to crash along the roadway. It was noted that no safety equipment was being used by Swartz.
DUI
MILTON — Tosca Metzger, 44, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 12:41 a.m. Feb. 26 at North Filbert and Walnut streets, Milton.
Terroristic threats
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report that a fifth-grade student made threatening comments at White Deer Elementary School.
The incident was noted as being reported or investigated at midnight March 1 at Vindale and Atlantic avenues, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported that someone broke into a storage unit and stole $260 worth of collectible banks.
The incident occurred Feb. 19 at 12650 Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The banks belonged to a 62-year-old Danville man.
Cruelty to animals
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against an unnamed individual whom troopers allege failed to properly dispose of four deceased cows.
The incident occurred at 3:48 p.m. Feb. 28 at 5627 Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Burglary
TURBOTVILLE — Thomas Smith, 43, of Turbotville reported the theft of two chainsaws — valued at $500 each — and an air compressor, valued at $300.
Troopers said the thefts occurred between Feb. 17 and March 4 from a garage at 244 Main St., Turbotville.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Bill Marks Auto sales reported the theft of two catalytic converters, one valued at $3,000, the other at $2,000.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 at 8861 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 25-year-old Millmont woman reported someone making $2,117.61 worth of purchases while using her debit card.
The incident was reported at 12:46 a.m. March 3 along Stover Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Theft disposition of funds
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which an unnamed individual allegedly failed to pay proceeds from a $163,195 estate to five beneficiaries.
The beneficiaries are noted by troopers as being a 52-year-old New Columbia woman, 53-year-old Turbotville woman, 53-year-old New Columbia woman, 29-year-old Elysburg woman and 27-year-old-Williamsport woman.
The incident was reported at 2:38 p.m. Feb. 22 at 234 Pfleegor Lane, White Deer Township, Union County.
Underage drinking
TURBOTVILLE — Troopers reported cited six teenagers who were allegedly found to be consuming alcohol at an underage drinking party.
The following were cited: Nevaeh Aderhold, 18, Montoursville; Nathan Axtman, 18, Watsontown; Cain Walters, 18, Watsontown; a 17-year-old Allenwood girl; a 14-year-old Milton boy; and a 17-year-old Milton boy.
The incident occurred at 10:29 p.m. March 4 at 92 Main St., Turbotville.
Union County Marriage Licenses
• Tenecia R. Bradford, 22, New Columbia, to Tyler M. Dunkle, 28, New Columbia
• Natosher S. Booker, 38, Lewisburg to Tyrone Walker, 46, Lewisburg
• Tyler R. Nornhold, 31, Mifflinburg to Robin N. Boonie, 32, Mifflinburg
Deed Transfers
• Kent Martin, Devon Martin, Delayne Martin, to Devon Martin, Delayne Martin, property in Hartley Township, $120,000
• Joyce M. Showers, Vicki L. Phillips, Vickie L. Phillips, to Robert A. Roush, Jay C. Digangi, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Mark E. Bittner, Shelly A. Bittner, to Curtis Reichart, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Harold E. Stuck, to Tall Tress L.L.C., property in Hartley/Lewis Townships, $1
• Holly J. Hower, Timothy Golder, to Holly J. Hower, Timothy Golder, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Arla M. Buss Estate, Ricky L. Buss, to Zane W. Buss, Dalton M. Buss, property in New Berlin, $1
• Siarhei Apet, Marina Apet, to Aliaksei Apet, Vera Apet, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Justine Firman, Douglas Firman, Douglas J. Firman, Justine B. Firman, to Bogdan Firman Trustee, Kaleb Firman Trustee, Heather Firman Trustee, Douglas and Justine Firman Irrevocable Trust, Douglas Firman Irrevocable Trust, Justine Firman Irrevocable Trust, property in White Deer Township, $1
• William J. Carpenter, to Ivy M. Turley, Stephen M. Mcgrath, property in Lewis Township, $9,500
• Dwight W. Runkle to Steven H. Deets, property in Hartley Township, $235,000
• Micah E. Reigel, Kaycee M. Gutsie, to Adam Rudasill, Madison Rudasill, property in Mifflinburg Borough, $260,000
• Annie J. Randall, to Andrew Barbella, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Barry A. Vonada, Renee S. Vonada, Donald C. Vonada Jr., Brenda L. Vonada, to Taylor G. Martin, Joshua L. Houpt, property in New Berlin, $1
• Barry D. Sponsler, to Martin R. Wilson, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
