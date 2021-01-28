EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Whether a Citizen’s Advisory Council should be established was discussed at a Wednesday night work session held by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) commissioners.
The online session was called to discuss feedback from an October forum of policing issues. Identifying next steps was among general suggestions including in-depth review of certain policies.
Janice Butler, instrumental in assembling the October forum, said the results of a survey which followed the forum were 80% positive about it, with some questions about complaint procedures or recommendations for changes.
“Most of the survey participants said they would like us to move toward a Citizen Advisory Council,” Butler said. “There was also a number of folks who said it was important for us to do other kinds of things for public engagement like meet-and-greet opportunities, post more information on the website like crime statistics, budget information and complaint procedures.”
Butler later asked if the commission itself has considered a Citizens Advisory Council. It was described as a standing group to provide input and feedback to the police or serve as ambassadors to the community. Butler cited reports which indicated such a council could be formed in Sunbury.
Jack Malloy, BVRPD commission chair, disputed the need for a citizen’s council.
“People on the police commission are citizens,” Malloy explained. “We have people talk to us. Most are elected officials, so the voters have chosen those people to represent them.”
Malloy added that the commission oversees the department outside of day-to-day operations.
“We answer to the municipalities and the municipalities answer directly to the voters,’ Malloy said. “I’m not certain we need another level of oversight in there.”
But Malloy said the commission welcomed input and encouraged people to attend meetings. He recalled Butler had attended numerous meetings during previous months, asked questions and had them answered.
Commissioner Char Gray noted there was often time at meetings which could be devoted to topics from the community. They could be about the complaint process or other items of discussion.
Chief Paul Yost noted that community relations has been among the department’s strongest areas, through efforts in 2020 were reduced due to the pandemic. Smaller focus groups could be an option, Yost added, but said it would depend on how a return to “somewhat normal” would roll out.
Yost noted “8 Can’t Wait,” eight recomendations for police procedural reform which emerged during the summer were basically covered by department policy.
“Our use of force (policy) bans strangulation, we require de-escalation, we require warning before shooting when capable (and) we exhaust all ot her techniques of use of force before we resort to deadly force,” Yost said. “The ban on shooting a motor vehicle is in our policy. But with that policy is always the case of if that officer is taking fire from a moving vehicle, he is not just going to stand there and take fire. He is going to return fire.”
A recommended “use of force continuum,” a comprehensive reporting on use of force and a duty to intervene were were already part of department policy.
Yost said BVRPD hiring was limited by civil service regulations to only choosing the top three applicants within a group as based on a civil service test. He noted the BVRPD was locked into the civil service process for hiring when the East Buffalo Township Police and Lewisburg Police partnered.
Butler said standardized tests may miss qualfiications a candidate may bring to the table which could help the department. But Yost explained he could not ask for certain applicants simply because a certain race, sex or ethnic group. Civil service, he noted, was to established to stop favoritism in hiring.
Butler suggested outreaches to female students of color and encourage potential candidates to start a law enforcement career.
Comment from citizens included a question about whether complaint files were kept against individual officers or in general. Yost said each officer has a file which contains training records, administrative issues, complaints and reprimands for their career with the department.
