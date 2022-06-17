NEW COLUMBIA — Contributors to the New Columbia civic scene recently took steps toward something revolutionary, a virtually complete makeover of the New Columbia Civic Center and its grounds.
It was spearheaded by Matt Jones, a New Columbia Civic Association (NCCA) board member and trustee. He has gotten things rolling in recent months, including looking into grant funding, finding supporters or patrons and securing cooperation of White Deer Township supervisors.
Jones, originally from Milton, has done it all while adapting to living after the amputation of his right leg below the knee. He recalled suffering through frequent fractures, more than 30 in his right leg, due to osteogenesis imperfecta, a bone disease.
“It was in terrible shape,” he said. “I wasn’t able to do much. I wasn’t able to get around.”
Jones had previously pondered submitting to an amputation but feared a physician would think he had lost his senses if he asked it to be done. He moved to his parents house in New Columbia and scheduled the amputation about three years ago.
“I decided that I had all this time on my hands, so I started looking into how to get a playground for the Civic Center,” Jones said. “I started doing some research on the state’s website, the county’s and different manufacturers.”
The equipment has deteriorated including swings and wooden see-saws. Jones hoped to see all of it updated, but had a larger vision in mind.
“I grew up disabled,” Jones added. “I was in a wheelchair a lot of my life or on crutches. Every year of my childhood, I averaged about two broken bones. I want this to be for kids with handicaps, kids with disabilities to be able to come here, even get some stuff for kids with learning disabilities.”
But the Civic Center building itself also needs work, including a new roof. To date, volunteers have done what they could with painting, fixing window frames and making the layout of the building more usable.
“My long term goals are to have a community center here that we can serve (from) the elderly to the young,” Jones said, while showing a diagram prepared by a professional landscape architect. “There will be a picnic pavilion, 30-by-64 feet, where people can rent it and have picnics and parties.”
Jones said the diagram shows two separate playgrounds, but combining them could be a little cheaper and make more efficient use of playground equipment.
He complimented YSM Landscape Architects for preparing a layout for $800. They estimated playground costs could run $400,000 or slightly more.
Ginny Buck, NCCA vice president, said there are holes in the roof. Whether a new roof can be put on depends on grant funding.
A stairway has been built by volunteers, improving access to an upstairs storage area.
“Right now we are at the point where we are partnering with the township,” Jones said. “We could apply for the grants, but we are less likely to get it than a municipality.”
The Civic Center property will be leased to the township for a nominal fee. The NCCA will take care of upkeep of the center and other duties. Jones added that matches required for grant funding could be taken care of through “in kind” contributions such as volunteer work.
Jones said Carroll Deifenbach, White Deer Township supervisor chair, attended the last NCCA meeting. He noted other government people have also been helpful, while Buck is hopeful they can aid in the grant application process.
Buck said the center had rentals booked but more work had to be done. Jones said volunteers are needed for fundraising, planning and design committees.
He proposed getting children involved in selecting playground equipment. It would be among the ways the community would take ownership of the project.
“Sometimes they put fence posts in and put a person’s name on it for a certain amount of money, or put a cobblestone in a sidewalk with a person’s name on it for a little more money,” Jones said. “There are a ton of ways we can raise money. We just need a committee to put it all into place.”
To date, Jones and Buck have been helped out by other volunteers, including Kerri Ficks who has mowed the grass, Mike Culp has offered topsoil. Scott Jones, Matt’s dad, and Terry D’Antonio have helped out with physical changes to the building.
Other NCCA members include President Amy Doebler, Secretary Maxine Jones, Treasurer Nelson Doebler and Jessica Grice, Civic Center rental.
Ticket sales recently began for a quilt raffle, the winner to be announced during the New Columbia Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Civic Center. Breaking Bread has also provided vouchers for pizza, hoagies or a salad.
To donate, for more information, or to volunteer call Jones at 570-412-5464, Buck at 570-568-3960 or email Maxine Jones at maxinejones53@gmail.com.
