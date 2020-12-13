HARRISBURG — State data released Saturday showed an increase in confirmed new cases of COVID-19 of 184 across six local counties, and 11,084 across the state. Nine new deaths were reported locally.
Lycoming County reported five new deaths, Northumberland County three and Montour County one. Statewide, 201 new deaths were reported, bringing the total since March to 12,436.
Confirmed new cases increased by 88 in Lycoming County, 32 in Northumberland County, 28 in Union County, 16 in Snyder County, 14 in Columbia County and six in Montour County.
There are 5,668 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, state data showed. Of that number, 1,151 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 3,315 case (165 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 3,361 cases (64 deaths)
• Union County, 2,004 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,846 cases (53 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,244 cases (30 deaths)
• Montour County, 629 cases (17 deaths)
