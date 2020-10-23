MILTON — The number of COVID-19 cases among staff members at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is again growing, according to information posted on the center's website.
As of Friday, the site listed three staff members as having tested positive for COVID-19. The site said all three are in quarantine.
The site was updated Friday to reflect three staff members as having tested positive after a Wednesday post which said two staff members tested positive.
The site also states no additional residents have tested positive and no test results are pending. The site did state 63 residents have tested positive and recovered.
According to information released Tuesday by the DOH, since the initial COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in August, 106 residents have tested positive for the virus and 35 have died. The report also listed 56 staff members as having tested positive for the virus.
Those numbers have not changed over the past several weeks.
Representatives from the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have not responded to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment on the new staff cases of COVID-19 reported on the website.
Earlier this week, the DOH released a report on its website which said a Sept. 9 survey identified “no deficient practice” at the facility, related to a complaint allegation.
“The facility was in compliance with... Requirements for Long Term Care Facilities infection control regulations and has implemented the CMS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended practices to prepare for COVID-10,” the report said.
In late September, the DOH released a lengthy August report which said the facility “failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19.”
