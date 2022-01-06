BOALSBURG — “31 Years Later - Operation Desert Storm” will be presented from 1to 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
Retired Cmdr. Frank Mellott, of Bellefonte, will provide a first-person account of what it was like to fly in the opening strike of Operation Desert Storm. He will share his personal experience planning, launching and leading carrier jet aircraft flying from USS Ranger.
