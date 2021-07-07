Caring for history

WATSONTOWN — Since it was founded in 2017, the Watsontown Historical Association has had 2,480 items donated to it for care.
Each time the association receives a donation, it goes through a meticulous process to document each item, ensuring it will be well maintained for generations to come.
Kathi Wertman, a historical association board member, recently shared a document she compiled outlining the process the association follows when it receives a donation.
“A donation or loan agreement is written for each item, dated and signed, unless the items are delivered by unknown persons,” she said. “The paperwork is maintained in binders, by the year.”
Each donated item is then logged, and given a reference number. The condition it was donated in is also noted.
“We use a museum (computer) program as a database for acquisitions,” Wertman said. “Large donations from one particular family or donor are kept as a collection in archival boxes or folders, while smaller donations may be included with other similar donations.”
Currently, she said the organization has 63 large and 20 small to mid-size boxes which items are stored in. In addition, there are three fire-proof file cabinets filled with photos and other documents.
“One drawer is dedicated for the priceless Follmer Family Bible,” Wertman said. “Another file cabinet contains (the historical association’s) paperwork, hundreds of obituaries and original slides.”
The 8-pound Follmer Family Bible, dating back more than 360 years, was donated to the historical association in 2019 by descendants of the Follmer family.
The Bible contains scriptures, printed in German, as well as eight pages of handwritten family history.
More recent items donated to the historical association include a lathe machine used to build Wilson Walkies, original town maps, Warrior Run football memorabilia, separate collections of World War II items which had belonged to nurses Lt. Betty Gresh and Lt. Virginia Raup, and a Hefty Mills clock and related items.
“We are the stewards of these items and the public trusts us to preserve and display them with the beauty and dignity that they deserve,” Wertman said. “We strive to be a good neighbor to all the surrounding communities, not just Watsontown, and we are committed to legally, ethically and effectively manage, document and use the collection in our care.”
The historical association, located at 200 Main St., Suite 1, is open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.