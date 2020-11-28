MONTANDON — Kneeling in an area to the rear of his octagon-shaped home, Geo Connolly carefully lined plastic penguins in a row, while attaching lights to the display.
At 5:30 Thanksgiving evening, Connolly and his wife Brook flipped a switch, illuminating a vast display of lights and Christmas decorations which highlight the outside of their home, located along Old Route 45 near Montandon. The home is located just off of Route 405, near the bridge which crosses the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to Lewisburg.
"I've been working on (setting this up) since September," Connolly said, of his holiday display. "I'm fully in."
The lights will be on from 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily through Christmas. On Christmas Eve, the lights will shine all night.
While the Connollys have traditionally illuminated the front of their home, this year they added decorations throughout the exterior rear of the historic house.
From 7 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 5 and 19, members of the public will be able to walk around the property to take an up-close look at the decorations.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to greet children. They will be handing out gifts donated by Ben Reeder, of Willow Stone Farm of Mifflinburg.
While the Connollys also decorate their home for Halloween, this will be their largest Christmas display.
"There's probably about 50,000 lights, over 100 blow-up (decorations)," Connolly said. "There's a lot of (decorations) my wife and I made."
Among those hand-crafted decorations are a life-size ticket booth, with a blow-up Minnie Mouse sitting inside. A small barn and silo also highlight the items crafted by the Connollys.
Lighting up the night is a tradition in the Connolly family.
"My dad did this for 40-some years, it was a tradition," Connolly said.
His father, the late George Connolly, annually decorated his home along Yarger Road near Lewisburg for the holidays.
Geo also has a long tradition of spreading holiday cheer to others.
"For the past many years I have gone to the surrounding nursing homes dressed as Santa, and given the residents gifts and joy," he said. "This year, I'm not allowed to due to COVID."
With the strain of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacting many, Connolly said he and his wife wanted to spread some holiday joy to all.
"We want to give and let people feel some sort of normalcy," he said.
One year ago, Connolly lost his job when ACF Industries closed its doors in Milton. However, he has always tried to maintain a positive attitude, particularly during the holidays.
"This is the time (of year) to give," Connolly said.
In past years when the exterior of the home has been lit, the Connollys have enjoyed seeing many cars stop in front to look at the lights.
He noted that the opening of the grounds on Dec. 5 and 19 will be free for anyone who stops by.
"I just want to see smiles, that's all," Connolly said.
In addition to spreading holiday joy, he also enjoys sharing the story of the home, which was built in 1855.
He said the home was built by the Nesbit family, which also built two neighboring homes and once operated a mill in the area.
Bruce Mitchell, a Bucknell University professor and artist who was known throughout the area, once lived in the home. The Connollys have some of his artwork hanging inside.
The Connollys have lived at the home for about three years. Prior to their assuming ownership, family friend William Remer lived there.
The long process of taking the home's holiday decorations down will begin Jan. 1.
