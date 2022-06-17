MILTON — The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival’s arts and craft days will have a new look come September, with the festival committee changing the layout of the vendor booths to separate crafts from food, and to give attendees more room to spread out and enjoy the accompanying live music.
This year, all arts and crafts vendors for the festivities on Saturdays, Sept. 10 and 17, will be stationed along Broadway, with food vendors to line Bound Avenue, a change from previous years where they were intermixed along Broadway. Ned Germini, co-chair for the Milton Harvest Festival committee, said committee chair Derek Longan thought the new layout would be more convenient for attendees and vendors.
“I’m excited about it, a lot of changes that we’ve wanted to make through the years and this year we’re trying them out,” said Germini.
The price for a craft vendor spot is also reduced this year, in an effort to draw as many sellers as possible, with businesses along the street and locally having first choice on their location.
Picnic tables will be set up along Bound Avenue as well, between food vendors and the bandstand located towards the intersection of Bound and Broadway. Three bands — Milltown Blues, Final Cut and Rapid Run — will perform on the first Saturday of the festival, Sept. 10, starting at 11 a.m.
The festival committee has also named former borough manager Chuck Beck as the grand marshal for the parade, also to be held Saturday, Sept. 17. Vietnam veteran Anthony Lupo will serve as the saluting officer. Lupo will be joined by his grandson, Daniel, an ROTC student.
Tea Jay Aikey, Raymond “Duff” Ripka and Stephanie Wise will serve as judges for the parade floats.
The following bands have been confirmed for the parade: The Quaker City String Band, The New York Skyliners Drum and Bugle Corps, The Nittany Highland Pipe Band, The Penn York Highlanders Bagpipe Band and The Philadelphia Pan Stars Steel Orchestra.
Germini said local bands will be contacted about performing in the parade in the near future. Those that want to enter floats into the parade are also highly encouraged, he added.
“The more that get involved, even if it’s just for that day, it’ll make the parade even grander.”
The theme for this year’s Harvest Festival is “Harvesting Milton’s Future.” Germini explained that, with this year marking the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Agnes flood, the festival’s theme is meant to highlight and celebrate how far the the borough has come since then and look forward towards future progress.
Previously, there had been concern amongst festival committee members about the possible cancellation of some popular events owing to a lack of volunteers. Germini said that while volunteers are still very much needed, people have stepped up to run activities like the pumpkin roll as well as the Junior Miss, Little Miss and Princess pageants.
The children’s scarecrow patch will likely not be held, though Germini said much of the labor for this has already been completed by former committee chair Sue Rearick and her husband Jeff, and it only needs volunteers for finishing touches. He stressed the importance of more volunteers stepping up to build the event back up after the pandemic muted it somewhat the past two years.
“This is the 46th annual Harvest Festival, so we’re coming up on our golden jubilee in a few years, so we want to work up to that, increase participation. We want to keep it continuing and grow,” said Germini. “Once people see that we’re trying newer things and receptive to newer ideas that maybe they’ll step forward.”
To find out more information about the Milton Harvest Festival, or to register to be a vendor or in the parade, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com. The festival committee meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton. Visitors and volunteers are welcome.
