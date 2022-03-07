Literacy Awards Banquet April 7

SELINSGROVE — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) will be hosting its annual Celebrate Literacy Awards at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at at Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co., 834 Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove.
Registration begins at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet meal at 5:30 pm.
All educators, administrators, education majors from local universities, paraprofessionals, childcare workers, homeschool parents, librarians and other adults are invited to attend.
The keynote speaker and 2022 Celebrate Literacy Award Recipient will be Noah James Fenstermacher.
He recently published a book, College Admissions of Guilt. The book takes a step-by-step walk through from the first day to when the student receives their diploma. It discusses how students choose a college, and have a safe, fun time there.
The book and Fenstermacher’s presentation will focus on how the underserved student can still succeed in higher education. The book is meant to be a condensed an educational guide for anyone looking to go to college, navigate the admissions process, succeed while on campus, and then find a job directly out of graduation in their field of interest.
Teachers can receive one-hour credited towards their Act 48 requirements by adding their PPID# during registration.
The cost to attend the banquet will be $25, which includes a buffet meal.
Checks should be made payable to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and sent to Janice Adair, KSLA Susquehanna Valley co-president, 121 Sycamore Lane, Northumberland PA 17857.
The deadline to register is Monday, March 28.
