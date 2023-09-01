OK, so it’s no longer called “The Chase for the Championship,” and Chase Elliott is not a contender for this year’s NASCAR Cup championship. But, over the next 10 weeks the 16 drivers who have qualified will be chasing NASCAR’s top championship. Every three weeks, four drivers will be eliminated.
Today, a look at how I believe each of the 16 contenders will run over the final stretch of the season.
• Ross Chastain: This team has clearly lost some of the momentum it had early in the 2022 season. But Chastain still made the final four last year. I’m not expecting him to reach the finals this year, but he could come close.
• Kevin Harvick: It would be nice to at least see the 2014 champion pick up a win in his final season of competition. Anything beyond that would be a bonus.
• Kyle Larson: Although he’s been a bit “hit or miss” this season, I’m standing by my pre-season pick that the 2021 champion will claim his second title. However, I’m not as confident as I was of that at the beginning of the year. Larson needs to put his foot down and prove he won’t let drivers like Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin rough him up.
• Brad Keselowski: It’s just an accomplishment for this second-year owner/driver to make the playoffs. Although a win at Talladega is possible, I expect Keselowski will be eliminated within the first two rounds of the playoffs.
• Kyle Busch: Like the other Kyle, Busch has also been “hit or miss” this year. And, like with the other Kyle, I’m standing by my pre-season prediction that Busch will make the final four.
• Denny Hamlin: Even if he does make the finals, we all know he won’t win the championship. Hamlin has a long history of “breaking” when he appears to be in contention to win the championship.
• Ryan Blaney: He’s the type of driver who scores one win a year. Blaney already has his win this year. Although a victory at Talladega or the roval at Charlotte is possible, I expect Blaney will be unspectacular in the playoffs.
• Chris Buescher: With three wins to his credit this season, Buescher has already had a career year. He will have nothing to hang his head about if he’s eliminated after the first round.
• Martin Truex: Although I didn’t predict him to make the final four this year, Truex is driving like a champion. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him pick up — a popular — second championship.
• Christopher Bell: A winner on the dirt at Bristol, Bell has been quietly hanging out in the top five in points most of the season. If he plays his cards right this year — like he did last — he could find himself in the finals, and fighting fellow dirt track racer Larson for the championship, like I predicted at the beginning of the season.
• Joey Logano: Kyle Busch recently stated what I was already thinking — this looks an awful lot like 2022, when Logano scored his second series championship. He claimed an early season win at Atlanta this year, but then faded into obscurity, likely honing up for the playoffs. Logano has a talent for bashing his way into the finals. His competitors better watch their bumpers.
• Bubba Wallace: I have little doubt that he’ll be eliminated in the first round, and will sulk about it for the rest of the year.
• William Byron: Surprisingly, Byron has been the top Hendrick car all season. He already has five wins to his credit, and appears to be developing into a solid contender. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Byron end the season with eight to 10 wins. But will he claim the big trophy, or use this as a learning year for future success?
• Michael McDowell: By scoring his second-career victory at Indianapolis earlier recently, McDowell proved his weight as a Cup driver. Even prior to that, he had been having one of his strongest overall seasons. I doubt he will make it past the first round of the playoffs. But if he does, with races at Talladega and the Charlotte roval on the schedule, McDowell could steal a win or two and make it deeper into the playoffs than anyone expects.
• Tyler Reddick: Denny Hamlin’s driver should make it past the first round of the playoffs, but I doubt he will make it through the second.
• Ricky Stenhouse: He won’t make it past the first round of the playoffs.
