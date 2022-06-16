MILTON — The new Veteran’s Memorial Garden at the Milton American Legion was officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday evening outside of the Legion Post 71 building.
The garden, created by Boy Scout Nathan Derr for his Eagle Scout project, has been in the works since February, when Legion Commander Denise Ulmer reached out to Boy Scout Troop 605 leader Dean Crites for help with projects at the Legion.
“I’m always looking for projects, what can we do that would be nice for the community and involve our youth, because that’s what we’re here for,” said Ulmer. “I was looking at doing something, not exactly like a zen garden, but something that would be relaxing and show our dedication to our veterans who have passed.”
She was put in contact with Derr, and the two met to begin the planning process, with Derr drawing up a number of different possible plans to move forward with.
“We brainstormed ideas and I came back with concept drawings and I let her pick what drawings she liked and pretty much went from there,” said Derr.
The final plan included a bench, stone pathway, stained oak posts, and a display of military flags surrounding a small fountain powered by a solar pump. Tomato cages are also planned for installation at a later date.
“When he started running with it, we were so in sync I just couldn’t believe it,” said Ulmer. “When he started drawing up plans it was like he walked into my mind and knew exactly what I wanted.”
Derr said he was drawn to he project in part thanks to his father, Terry Derr, who is a veteran, and his brother, Jordan Derr, who he followed on the path to Eagle Scout.
“I like doing art-based stuff, not necessarily landscape architecture, but with the painting and all that it was sort of within my element being a wood carving instructor at Boy Scout camp and taking multiple art classes throughout high school,” Derr added.
He solicited donations from local businesses, and received lumber, spray paint, sandpaper, pavers, and money used to purchase military flags and materials for the fountain. Derr built the garden’s new bench himself, with help from his father, brother, and uncle.
“There’s a lot involved in an Eagle Scout project and these young men just handle it like regular business, it’s just very impressive,” said Ulmer.
Derr said the project took him around a month from when he started work in earnest in March, completing the garden on April 1. He said some of the work involved with the project, especially the painting, proved challenging, but contributed to the learning experience it provided.
“It was challenging being a leader but I was able to learn a lot about leadership and how to deal with situations when they don’t go as planned,” he said.
At Tuesday’s dedication, Ulmer read a letter from Northumberland County Commissioner Joseph Klebon congratulating Derr on his accomplishment, after which Derr cut a ceremonial ribbon, officially unveiling the new garden.
The dedication also coincided with the celebration of Flag Day, for which the Legion usually holds a flag retirement ceremony with help from the Boy Scouts. Owing to the summer heat, that ceremony will be held in September, since unserviceable flags must be burned at extremely high heat to ensure they are retired as quickly and thoroughly as possible.
“I think (Flag Day) is one of the important things we need to get out to the community. It’s not just letting our youth get to be part of something important and learning what Flag Day means and how they can honor their flag and country, but a lot of adults don’t know about it either,” Ulmer said. “The new garden not only makes for a nice appearance, it helped get a young man his Eagle Scout award, and it disseminated information not only to the Boy Scouts but to adults as well.”
