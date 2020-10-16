DANVILLE — Geisinger has announced the opening of Convenient Care Cold and Flu Centers. These walk-in locations are the best place to go if you have cold and flu symptoms.
Existing Geisinger Convenient Care locations in Danville, Lewistown, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre are now Convenient Care Cold and Flu Centers. They offer dedicated care for cold, flu and respiratory virus symptoms, like a cough, fever, runny nose or sore throat, to anyone over age 1.
The centers are equipped with rapid respiratory panel testing capabilities. This includes: Testing for influenza strains A and B; respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); streptococcus (strep); and COVID-19. While testing for COVID-19 is part of the respiratory panel, these locations are not COVID-19 testing centers.
To learn more about Geisinger Convenient Care Cold and Flu Centers, visit geisinger.org/coldandflu.
