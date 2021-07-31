WATSONTOWN — Kenny Heffner has the date of Aug. 7 circled on his calendar.
Heffner, a 305 sprint car driver from Watsontown, will be competing that day in a Pennsylvania Sprint Series (PASS) at Port Royal Speedway, located in Juniata County.
"The last time we were there, there was a three-car battle for the lead," Heffner said. "We had the car to beat there... We made contact with the leader."
While he fell just short of winning that day, Heffner has been on the cusp of claiming his first sprint car victory several times this season. He finished second to Garrett Bard in a race contested at the Selinsgrove Speedway in May.
On that day, Heffner said he led 18 of the race's 20 laps.
"We had a late-race caution," he explained. "That allowed the inside line to open up."
He was passed on a late restart.
"I've learned so much," Heffner said, adding that he believes he's ready to notch his first win.
"I've been a contender for the win quite a few times," he said. "We had four (race wins) get away from us this year."
Heffner, who is originally from Duncannon, moved to Watsontown about two years ago after meeting his girlfriend, Randee Stroble.
"My dad (Kenny Heffner Sr.) used to race go-karts when he was growing up," Heffner said. "He got me into go-karts."
Heffner started racing go-karts when he was 15, competing across Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and Delaware.
In June 2018, he bought a used 305 sprint car. Heffner explained that 305 describes the cubic inches of the car's engine.
Last year, he upgraded to a new sprint car chassis.
Heffner competes regularly with the PASS series, which races at various dirt tracks across Pennsylvania.
"I'm still banging on the door for that first (win)," he said. "I know I'm ready for it."
Heffner noted the competitive nature of the PASS series.
"There's quite a few guys capable of winning on any given week," he said. "We go to Port Royal, there will be close to 50 entries."
Heffner noted that his car weighs 1,575 pounds. While he's never calculated the team's yearly budget, he said it costs $200 to replace a right-rear tire. That tire is replaced after every race.
He also thoroughly inspects his car after each competition.
"I go over all the nuts and bolts, make sure everything's in great shape," Heffner said.
A construction subcontractor by trade, Heffner said there is a balance to maintaining his career, family and race team.
"It's hard to work a full-time job, maintain your race car and you still have to go out and find sponsors," he said. "I've gotten really used to managing my time wisely. We miss a few races here and there, to do family stuff."
Heffner said he wouldn't be able to continue racing without his sponsors, which include Morgan Paving, Maloney Builders, Coyle's Lawn Maintenance, Iron Valley Real Estate, 34 Motorsports and Seth's Racing Engines.
He also offered thanks to his volunteer crew members, including his father, Stroble, Barry Thomas, Kyle Keen, Derek Yohn, Brint Hockenberry and Erik Coyle.
"We provide dinner or something (for the crew) every weekend," Heffner said.
Like Heffner, Stroble also believes her boyfriend is on the verge of victory.
"This year has been really good, it's been amazing," she said. "It's nice to see him up front. He's been so close (to winning) this year."
While he has no plans to own a car other than his 305 sprint car, Heffner is keeping the door open to potentially competing in other machines.
"If an opportunity comes up to run a 358, a 360 (sprint car), I would definitely take that," he said.
Heffner also noted his favorite track to compete at is Port Royal.
"It's such a wide track, it's great racing," he said. "We have three-, four-wide racing there all the time."
For more information on Heffner's racing schedule, follow the Kenny Heffner Racing Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.