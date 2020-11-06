LEWISBURG — Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, said contacts would be reviewed after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the district.
The positives were the first for the district of about 1,900 students and included a Lewisburg Area High School student and an administrative support staff member. They were in different buildings and not connected with each other, Polinchock noted. Both were also out of their respective buildings for a time before the positive test results were returned.
If additional cases are reported, Polinchock said the district would consult the state Department of Health for guidance. Meantime, schools will remain open for instruction, athletic contests and athletic practices.
