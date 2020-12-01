HUGHESVILLE — Saturday was the first day of rifle deer season and a day of firsts for Sue Rider of Hughesville.
Rider was experienced as a bow hunter, having harvested a deer a year ago. But the information technology specialist had never fired a rifle, either in the field or on a practice range.
As things worked out, at about 7 a.m. Saturday in a wooded area of Limestone Township, Lycoming County, Rider nailed a buck with her first-ever rifle shot.
Rider’s experience using a crossbow with a scope came in handy. She was also coached by hunting partner George Schneider. They were in a tree stand at the time and were about to head home when the opportunity came their way.
“We were getting ready to leave,” Rider said. “All of a sudden it came out to my left and I started shaking.”
Schneider offered advice which included taking a deep breath and lining the target up in the scope like Rider would with a crossbow. The coaching contributed to a perfect shot and a trophy which did not wander far.
“I hit it right through the lungs,” Rider recalled. “It went about 30 yards.”
The healthy deer was processed into ground venison and hot dogs. Rider’s European-style trophy will be displayed at home along with the buck she got a year ago with a bow.
Rider, who has also bow hunted this season, has spent about 48 hours in the field over eight weeks. She expected to participate in muzzle-loader season later in the month.
Rider also stays fit by swimming, cycling and running.
