NEW COLUMBIA — With a major snowstorm approaching earlier this winter, White Deer Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Maynard realized the township's fire department could be even better prepared for the storm.
Maynard, who also serves as the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company's safety coordinator, has been active in the fire service since 1966.
In late January, as the second snowstorm of the season expected to bring more than 1-foot of snow to the Central Susquehanna Valley approached, Maynard and other volunteers with the fire department started brainstorming ways in which they could be even better prepared to serve through a storm.
"We really aren't set up for an (evacuation) center, if we had to bring people off (Interstate) 80," Maynard said.
He and department Chief Kevin Koch approached the American Red Cross about donating items which could be used in case individuals became stranded in the storm.
"We got several hundred blankets," Maynard said. "They gave us 10 or 15 cots to go with it."
With the snowstorm approaching in late January, the fire department volunteers used the resources they had been gifted to prepare for those who may need shelter.
"We set up an (evacuation center), just for practice," Maynard said. "It was a good drill. We were set up for 12."
He noted the department, fortunately, did not have to utilize the center.
Koch said there have been multiple occasions in the past where individuals have had to seek shelter at the fire department. He particularly pointed to 1996, when many motorists became stranded on Interstate 80 in the township during a blizzard.
"The (firefighters) brought people from 80 to our social hall (for shelter)," Koch noted.
Although the fire station has not been used as a shelter this winter, the cots and blankets donated by the Red Cross will be stored for future use. In addition, the department has other uses for the blankets.
"We will be putting two (blankets) on each apparatus," Maynard said.
Those will be given to crash or fire victims who may need to be kept warm at the scene of an emergency.
Maynard's wife, Carol, has been helping by washing the blankets to be placed in the fire trucks. Each blanket has also been placed in a plastic case, with a label noting it is from the fire department.
"They really don't need to give the blankets back," Maynard said, of the emergency victims who will receive the items. "It's to help them out until they get (additional) help."
The Maynards and Koch recently met with American Red Cross Senior Disaster Program Manager Steve Leauber and volunteer Geoff Goodenow to thank them for the donations.
"This is nice," Leauber said. "It's a good use for the additional supplies that we had... It's really good to know the township is prepared if something would happen on (Interstate) 80."
Leauber said the American Red Cross has a long history of working hand-in-hand with area fire departments.
"We help after a fire or after any disaster," he explained. "We help the people that were impacted."
Leauber said the Red Cross can assist with everything from temporary shelter to replacing lost medication.
"We are a small community, our resources are limited," Maynard said. "We work together out of necessity."
While expressing thanks for the donations, Maynard said he hopes they won't be used as that would mean someone is experiencing a traumatic incident.
He and Koch also noted the fire department's annual fund drive is currently ongoing. However, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donations are trailing behind typical years.
"We should be at $20,000 (in donations received) right now," Maynard said, adding the department has received just over $5,000.
Koch said the funds raised through the drive are used to cover the department's operating expenses.
Donations to the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company can be sent to 366 Cemetery St., New Columbia, PA 17856.
