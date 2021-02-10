MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Assembly of God and nearby Summit Early Learning recently joined forces in a new effort to help families with food needs.
Their first Grocery Giveaway was announced for 3 to 5 p.m. today from the church parking lot, at 1001 Market St., Mifflinburg. Registration and an application was needed and may be done in person or by calling 570-217-1215 in advance. Income requirements are 150% of the poverty level (income less than $39,300 for a family of four).
The partners planned to continue the giveaway on the second and fourth Fridays each month, drive through style, from the rear parking lot.
Carol Budd, Summit Early Learning family and community engagement director, said the effort was supported through a grant by the Union Snyder Community Agency. Budd added it was their first try at a food bank and they were not yet getting state funds.
But they were truly hoping to fill an unfilled niche among people who cannot make it to other food bank pickups because they work.
“We know there is an unmet need in western Union County,” Budd said. “There is a food bank giveaway once a month at the YMCA. We were hoping to hit more working people because many food banks are during the day. We were doing the (3 to 5 p.m. time) hoping we can hit some of the working families.”
Budd added they were saying “no” to no one, and noted that some seniors have been virtually home-bound during the pandemic.
The Rev. Johnny Blake, pastor of the Mifflinburg Assembly of God, said churches are thrilled to help out with food distribution. But their storage space was limited and Summit Early Learning helped out with food storage at a warehouse.
Kalicia Brungard, Summit Early Learning family engagement manager, said Blake and his congregation has helped their families in the past. She was thankful that they would be working together to fill such an important need.
Budd added that no one at Summit Early Learning had done a food bank before and expected the start may be slow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.