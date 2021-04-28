WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting a lecture on “Celebrating Springtime with Flowers” during a Coffee Hour to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, in the Community Room.
Rosemary Nevil Holmes will be the guest speaker. She is the owner of “Rosemary’s Thyme,” of Montoursville, which specializes in floral design. She is currently President of the Montoursville Garden Club.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, Pennsylvania College of Technology instructor Tim Yarrington will present “The Piracy of Brewing: How Brewers Exploit Natural Systems for Personal Pleasure and Financial Gain.”
The brewing and fermentation science certificate offered by Penn College and taught by Yarrington was recently recognized by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas. It is the only program in the northeast United States and only one of 14 to receive this designation.
The programs are free and open to the public, however, social distancing will be enforced and the use of face masks will be mandatory.
