LEWISBURG — Union County is updating its comprehensive plan, which was last revisited more than a decade ago.
The purpose of the plan is to examine a variety of issues that touch the lives of county residents on a daily basis, such as broadband connectivity, economic development, energy resources, housing, land use, natural resources, transportation, sewer, water and many others. The goal of the planning process is to identify actions that can be taken to overcome challenges that communities are facing today or will be in the near future.
“As elected officials we know that our residents care about the county and have concerns or opinions about what direction we should be headed in terms of our policies, programs and services” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber. “But we also know how difficult it is to make sure everyone’s voices are heard and not just a few people."
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the comprehensive plan serves as a blueprint for the future and the county wants to learn about ideas the citizens have, no matter how big or small.
“All Union County households should have received a postcard about our survey. Please take a few minutes to go online and complete the survey. It’s an easy way to share your thoughts and it will help us shape the county’s future”, added Richards.
As a commissioner that was present during the development of the existing plan, Cultivating Community: A Plan for Union County’s Future, Preston Boop said “this is a chance for you to have a say in the direction Union County takes in the coming years. I would encourage you to get involved. If you don’t participate then someone else will decide for you and you may not like the results.”
Boop added that it is important to have a plan because local government has limited resources and needs to be smart about its investments in projects and services.
In addition to the online survey, the county Planning and Economic Development Department will be holding public meetings in the future and will provide an online forum for viewing information and sharing ideas.
