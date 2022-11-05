LEWISBURG — Union County is updating its comprehensive plan, which was last revisited more than a decade ago.

The purpose of the plan is to examine a variety of issues that touch the lives of county residents on a daily basis, such as broadband connectivity, economic development, energy resources, housing, land use, natural resources, transportation, sewer, water and many others. The goal of the planning process is to identify actions that can be taken to overcome challenges that communities are facing today or will be in the near future.

