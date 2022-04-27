WEST MILTON — The OAKS Senior Center will be open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, West Milton.
Free bingo and prizes will be part of the activities, along with a presentation on ECHO housing, by the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging. A free lunch will be provided.
For more details, call 570-568-2254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.