UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Extension will host the Rumen Development in the Dairy Calf webinar at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
This webinar will discuss the process of rumen development, papillae formation, and the steps necessary to achieve nutritional success in the growing dairy heifer.
The key element to nutritional success for the dairy calf is rumen development. Examples of different calf grains will be shown during the webinar, as well as dissected calf stomachs in various stages of development.
This webinar is free to all participants. To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/rumen-development-in-the-dairy-calf.
Registration closes at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
