District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and restriction on alcoholic beverage have been filed against Jeremy Moon, 45, of Kinsey Street, Montgomery, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10 p.m. March 16 at 33 N. Derr Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Moon exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .265%.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Kyle Wilson, 31, of Westridge Lane, Lewisburg has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts) after troopers received reports that Wilson had driven to the intersection of North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street while under the influence of drugs. The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Troopers said Wilson exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, norfentanyl, buprenorphine and norbuprenorphone.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Zachary McGinley, 33, of South Chestnut Street, Mount Carmel, has been charged with theft as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:43 p.m. March 16 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said McGinley left the hospital — where his wife was admitted to give birth — after placing a Bose speaker valued at $189.74 in a bag he was carrying. He allegedly told troopers the speaker "must have fallen into" his bag when he placed it on the counter.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Terry Morgan, 67, of Lime Ridge Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and careless driving as the result of a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 18 at South Second and Chestnut streets, Mifflinburg.
Police said a vehicle driven by Morgan struck a car operated by a teenager. There were no injuries.
Morgan allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .172%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. May 2.
Resisting arrest
MIFFLINBURG — Charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment have been filed against a 36-year-old Mifflinburg man as the result of an incident which occurred at 4 p.m. March 16 at 345 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
Brandon Weaver, of Walnut Street, has been charged after police said they responded to a welfare check and found Weaver claiming someone was poisoning children with foot powder.
Due to Weaver's mental state, police said they attempted to detain him. However, he started resisting and struck an officer. Weaver was finally taken into custody after being tasered.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. April 18.
Simple assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Christopher Smeal, 42, of White Deer Pike, New Columbia, has been charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:43 p.m. March 219 at 3294 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Smeal pushed a woman to the ground and placed her in a choke hold.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. April 11.
Aggravated assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment have been filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:15 p.m. March 30 along Route 15, south of White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
David Hess, 76, of Bloom Road, Danville, has been charged after troopers said he admitted to pointing a loaded handgun at a vehicle which ran his car off of the roadway.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. May 23.
State Police at Selinsgrove
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Steve Wondoloski, 41, of Kulpmont, with driving under the influence, after he was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint being conducted Feb. 19 at 430 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Wondoloski was also allegedly found to be in possession of metal brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton
One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old New Columbia man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:26 p.m. April 6 along Strick Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2022 Ford F250 driven by James Martin went off the roadway and struck a ditch. Martin was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Harassment
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging James Hackenberg, 55, of Millmont, and Brad Starr, 56, of Millmont, with harassment.
Hackenberg allegedly struck Starr in the mouth, while Starr shoved Hackenberg. The incident occurred at 7:44 p.m. April 4 at 3005 Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County.
Terroristic threats
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 13-year-old Danville boy threatened two other students — a 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, both from Danville — at the Danville Middle School.
The incident was reported at 6 p.m. April 1 in Valley Township, Montour County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Jayce Artz, 23, of Milton, reported the theft of a 2007 Dodge.
The theft occurred between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 5 at 255 Marsh Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.