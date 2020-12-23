ALLENWOOD — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the federal prisons in Allenwood remained steady at 158 on Tuesday.
However, Bureau of Prisons (BOP) figures showed an increase to 22 confirmed active cases at the Allenwood complex medium security facility while the number of active cases fell to 136 at the low security facility.
Confirmed active cases at the United States Penitentiary at Lewisburg rose from 38 to 44 on Tuesday while 11 staff members were confirmed. The number of active staff cases at the Allenwood complex fell to 29 confirmed.
The BOP website noted the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission increases with the complexity of an inmate move. Inmates with known positive tests for COVID-19 were not permitted on transports.
Transferring inmates with no previous history of COVID-19 are tested and quarantined for at least 14 days. Inmates with fever or symptoms will not be admitted on transports
The bureau noted inmates transferring between facilities, to other jurisdictions or released from BOP custody were managed like inmates who have not had COVID-19 if more than 90 days have passed since onset of symptoms.
Inmates with active COVID-19 who continue to require isolation are not released or transferred unless absolutely necessary such as completion of sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.