WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in the Susquehanna Region started administering vaccinations to front-line staff members Friday, Dec. 18.
Tyler Wagner, manager of public relations for UPMC Williamsport said the Susquehanna Region received its first vaccination shipment Thursday, Dec. 17, from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Vaccinations are being given this week to front-line workers at UPMC Williamsport, UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, UPMC Muncy, UPMC Lock Haven, UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole.
Steve Johnson, president of UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, commented on the health system's receipt of the vaccinations.
“This is an incredible day here in Williamsport as it marks the beginning of a return to normalcy and the end of the tragedies inflicted upon our society by the COVID-19 virus,” Johnson said. “(This) is a celebration of the courage and example being set by our patient-care staff every day. These vaccines will help us protect our caregivers who are tirelessly working day and night caring for our friends, family members, and members of our communities. (This) is also a celebration of the work completed by researchers and scientists who took on the herculean task of producing these vaccines safely in such a short time. This accomplishment is nothing short of a miracle of modern science.
“These vaccines create hope and hopefulness as we’re dealing with a pandemic full of pain and suffering that until recently seemed to have no end in sight,” he added. “They are a sign that someday soon we will get back to family events, holiday parties, social gatherings, and everything else we’ve missed so much this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.