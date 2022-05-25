MILTON — The Milton Area School District instituted “reverse evacuation protocol procedures" Wednesday afternoon, after being notified that middle school students allegedly shared an image of a gun on social media.
Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan and police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer issued a joint press release late Wednesday afternoon which provided an overview of the incident.
At 12:45 p.m., the release stated the district was made aware of a social media post shared among several middle school students.
“That post included an image of a gun,” the release stated. “While the post was shared last week, it was reported to school and police officials this afternoon.”
The release said School Resource Officers and the Milton Police Department launched “a full investigation,” which involved identifying and interviewing students believed to have been involved in sharing the image.
“At this time, Milton borough police advised our administrative leaders to act in an abundance of caution and activate reverse evacuation protocol procedures,” the release stated. “All children participating in end of year activities were brought indoors for the remainder of the school day.
“While Milton borough police are confident this threat has been neutralized, our school community is aware of the recent tragedy in Texas and is taking no chances to ensure our children are save, as evidenced by the police presence on all campuses.”
Nineteen children were among the victims of a Tuesday mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, reportedly carried out by an 18-year-old gunman.
On May 17, Keegan and Zettlemoyer issued a press release announcing that a criminal investigation had been launched after a Milton student allegedly brought a Glock gun, and 16 rounds of ammunition, onto school property.
“Since our gun threat last week, we have been in continual collaboration with the Milton borough police and have stepped up presence inside and outside of our schools,” Wednesday’s release stated.
“Milton borough police are in cooperation with local law enforcement and will be on hand to assist with school dismissals, scheduled at regular dismissal times,” the release stated. “Milton borough police have the full cooperation of the Milton Area School District as the investigation continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.