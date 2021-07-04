UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension educators will answer questions about cover crops during a series of “Stump the Chump: Cover Crop Q&A” webinars.
Three virtual sessions will be held: 8 to 10 a.m. July 22; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30; and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5.
These sessions are specifically for agronomic crop producers, both conventional and organic, who are interested in adding cover crops to their crop rotation or diversifying the cover crop species and management practices that they use.
The featured expert will be Dave Wilson, agronomy educator, who has more than 20 years of experience in agronomic crop production as a researcher, sales agronomist and educator. Other experts from the Penn State Extension agronomy team also will share their cover cropping knowledge.
This event is being offered at no charge, but registration is required to join via Zoom or telephone. Register by calling 877-345-0691 or visit extension.psu.edu/stump-the-chump-cover-crop-q-a.
To submit a question, contact Heidi Reed at hreed@psu.edu or 717-472-8108.
