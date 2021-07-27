BLOOMSBURG — A 43-year-old transient previously charged in two separate murders in Luzerne County has now been charged with homicide in Michigan.
Calhoun County, Michigan, Sheriff Steve Hinkley held an online press conference Tuesday to announce a warrant on homicide charges has been issued for Harold David Haulman.
Hinkley said the charges were filed as the result of the 2005 disappearance of Ashley Parlier, who was 21 and pregnant at the time she went missing.
While in custody for the Luzerne County murders, Hinkley said Haulman confessed to getting into an argument with Parlier.
He allegedly admitted to assaulting her, knocking her unconscious and driving her to a remote area of Newton Township, Michigan. There, he allegedly stuck her in the head several additional times before discarding her body.
Parlier's body has never been located.
Haulman was charged in December with criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse in connection with the Dec. 6 disappearance of Erica Shultz, from Bloomsburg.
Her cell phone was last tracked to being active Dec. 4 in the Milton area.
Haulman allegedly admitted to hitting Shultz with a mallet-type hammer and then using a 3-inch knife to stab her several times as the two walked along Hobbie Road, Butler Township, Luzerne County.
Her body was found Sunday, Dec. 27, in a wooded area along Hobbie Road.
Haulman allegedly said he threw the knife and hammer into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, in the area of Interstate 80 and Routes 15 and 147 in the Milton area.
Haulman was additionally charged Friday, May 14, with criminal homicide, kidnap to inflict terror and abuse of corpse. The charges were filed in connection with the June 13, 2018, disappearance of Tianna Phillips, a 25-year-old Berwick mother of two who reportedly had roots in McClure.
During his Tuesday press conference, Hinkley said Haulman served jail time in 1999 in Ramstein, Germany, in connection with a death which occurred there.
According to media reports, Haulman served the jail time after allegedly admitting to killing 21-year-old Joseph Lawrence Whitehurst in Germany.
Online court records indicate Haulman is next scheduled to appear Sept. 9 for a status conference at the Luzerne County Courthouse. He remains jailed in Luzerne County in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.