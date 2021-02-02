MILTON — Neil Anderson's Traveling the Plane exhibit will be on display through April 24 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
Each of the works on view reveal Anderson’s process-driven approach to an intuitive and personal response to nature. Through an orchestration of line, color and space, Anderson creates an overall visual harmony in paintings that reference natural forces, environmental networks, and organic systems. These works are constantly in motion, leading the viewer’s eye in and around the picture plane.
The works in this exhibition are from Anderson’s ongoing series Earth Songs, which started in 2013.
According to Anderson, “each painting in the series is a unique song that celebrates the earth, the ground under our feet. Each of these paintings begins without a preconceived idea of the direction it will take…Ultimately, the meaning of the painting arises from the unexpected occurrences of formal arrangement that happen in the process of working toward a conclusion where all the parts become interdependent.”
The Milton Art Bank website, www.miltonartbank.com, now features a video of Mark Mahosky visiting the bank to discuss the life and work of Anderson.
Mahosky received a master of fine arts from Stanford University and a bachelor of fine arts from the Tyler School of Art.
Mahosky has had solo exhibitions at: Haas Gallery of Art at Bloomsburg University, Alysa Duckler Gallery in Portland, Ore., Fleisher/Ollman in Philadelphia Joseph Rickards Gallery in New York and Gimpel Weitzenhoffer Gallery in New York.
He is a professor of painting at Kutztown University.
