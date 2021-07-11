WATSONTOWN — A few rain showers did not stop car culture enthusiasts from participating in the annual Watsontown Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on July 3.
Ninety-five specialty and antique vehicles were showcased at the Watsontown Community Park. Throughout the morning the participants and spectators were entertained by Don Cicero and his AM Flashback show. Kids and spectators strolled the grounds and voted for their favorite vehicles and numerous door prizes were handed out to owners who were registered.
The show would not have been possible without all the volunteers: Dan Folk, Matt Folk, Mandi Black, George McCallum, Steve and Gretchen Black, Nick and Emerson Yevics, Olive and Evie, Ralph and Vera Young, and Judges Watsontown Police Lt. Chris Snyder, Harry, Duke, Dan and Liz.
The Best of Show went to 89-year-old Ralph Newcomer, of Watsontown, for his 2009 HHR Chevy converted into a Texaco truck complete with a hand-made and painted gas station display. The other winners were :
• Mayors choice: 1970 Chevy owned by Robin and Dan Hering, of Allenwood
• Furthest Traveled. Vaughn McClelland, Drove 182 miles from Voorhees, N.J.
• Peoples Choice: Vehicle You Would Have the Most Fun In: 1995 Chevy K1500 4X4 owned by Trish Minimum, of Mount Pleasant Mills
• Kids choice: 2013 Ford F-150 4x4 owned by Beth Hoffman, of Watsontown
• Coolest Steering Wheel, 1957 Chevy 210 Sedan owned by Ron Weaver, of Mifflinburg
• Most Interesting Paint: 2005 Hummer II, Grant Ackerman, of Berwick
• Vehicle for a First Date: 1963 Ford Econoline Van, owned by John Gresh, of Muncy
• Vehicle You Would Lose Your License in: 2020 Corvette, owned by Charlie and Fran Moyer, of Trout Run
• Truck Most Likely to be Seen in a Movie: 2000, F-250, owned by Smoke Jones, of Watsontown
• Most Patriotic, 1981 Corvette, owned by Jason Sechler, of Winfield
• Under construction: 1940 International, owned by Terry Kisinger, of Montoursville
Overall winners included
1934 Chevrolet Coup, Robert Stutzman, Muncy
1947 Frazer, David Wright, Montgomery
1947 Cadillac. Mike Smith, Montoursville
1979 Z-28 Camero, Lisa Colna Benscotter, Bloomsburg
1952 Chevy Pick Up: Jim Embick, Milton
1955 Chevy Belair, William Munroe, Bloomsburg
1956 Studebaker Golden Hawk, Steve Snook, Lewisburg
1962 Studebaker Lark, Eric Snook, Millmont
1965 Chevy Chevelle Wagon, Carlo Musser, Moshannon
1965 Mustang, Gary Brandt, Northumberland
1966 Corvair, Jim Vogel, Lewisburg
1967 Plymouth Belvedere II, Jeff Rothermel, Sunbury
1969 Plymouth Baracuda, Duane Harer, Livonia
1970 Chevy Chevelle, Rick Einsig, Milton
1971 Chevy Monte Carlo, Dale Higgins, Watsontown
1972 Pontiac Ventura Sprint, Dale Merrill, Montoursville
1990 454 SS Pick Up Truck: Jim Stull, Mifflin
