WASHINGTONVILLE — Corporate officials involved with the Montour Solar One project are “very aware” that homes are located in close proximity to the site of the proposed 1,000-acre solar farm, to be located in portions of Anthony, Derry and Madison townships, Montour County.
Officials from Pattern Energy and Talen Energy hosted a telephone town hall meeting Thursday to discuss the project and answer questions from residents.
The solar farm is proposed to generate approximately 100 megawatts, enough to power about 20,000 homes each year. Energy generated from the farm will be sold to PJM, a regional transmission organization.
Taryne Williams, media and community relations manager for Talen Energy, previously said the project will be developed on land owned by Talen near its Montour Steam Electric Plant. Pattern Energy is the project manager.
During Thursday’s call, it was stated that Talen and Pattern are jointly providing $100 million in private capital investments to create the farm.
Jenn Ritchey, a representative from Pattern Energy, said the location for the proposed farm in Montour County is ideal due to its close proximity to an existing transmission system. She said the companies will be paying the applicable property taxes on the site.
It was noted during the call that construction of the farm will take 12 months. Williams previously said it is projected to be completed by the middle of 2022.
One resident who called in to the town hall, identified only as Darlene, expressed concern that the farm will be located just 10 steps away from her home.
Ritchey said the company will be following all the criteria of local ordinances when constructing the farm.
“We are very aware that we have nearby neighbors,” she said, adding that the company will do what it can to minimize the impact of the solar farm on neighbors.
According to Ritchey, a fence will be in place around the solar farm. Vinyl slats or plantings will be placed along any area of the fence line which faces homes or roads in order to minimize the view of the farm.
Ian Evans, also of Pattern Energy, said the land the farm will be developed on is largely void of trees, and the farm will be set back from wetlands.
According to Evans, studies have already been conducted on the property to confirm that no endangered species live on the land. In addition, he said the Pennsylvania Game Commission reviewed the area and “did not flag any species of concern” which could be impacted by the construction of the farm.
It was noted during the call that the Montour Preserve, operated by the Montour Area Recreation Commission on land owned by Talen Energy, will not be impacted by the project.
Officials with Talen also said the company in the next several years will be covering the cost of upgrades to the dam at Montour Preserve.
Ritchey said approximately 130 workers will be involved in constructing the solar farm. Once complete, one to two full-time workers will be employed on site. Additional seasonal workers will be utilized for mowing and vegetation control.
Local fire departments will be provided with the layout of the complex so they are able to respond in the event of an emergency, Ritchey said.
She added that the farm will follow international fire code standards, and will be built to withstand severe weather events.
“There are solar projects in locations where hurricanes move through,” Ritchey said.
She also said solar projects are designed to operate for 35 years.
“That’s the solar panels and the equipment that goes with it,” she said. “At the end of 35 years (in Montour County) we are required by our real estate agreement to return the land to its prior condition.”
During the call, it was noted that Pattern Energy is a renewable energy company based in the United States, with projects in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Mexico.
The company has developed solar farms in Japan, Chile and Mexico, and recently started building one in texas. Pattern also develops wind farms.
Talen Energy employs approximately 300 people in Montour County, and 2,000 across Pennsylvania.
