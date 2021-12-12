Just two days before the deadly attacks on the Pearl Harbor Naval Base, Virginia Flickinger was hula dancing, taking photos and enjoying her youth as a nurse’s assistant on the lush island paradise of Oahu.
Within 48 hours, the then-21-year-old would witness firsthand the horror that was the largest attack on U.S. soil at the time, claiming 2,403 lives and inciting the country’s involvement in World War II.
Flickinger, now 101, grew up in the Waikiki neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii — although she has lived in Scott Township, near Pittsburgh, most of her life. With the 80th anniversary of the “date which will live in infamy”, Flickinger agreed to share her story with the Post-Gazette in a phone interview.
Flickinger got used to the Western Pennsylvania cold long ago, but to hear her vivid recollection of Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, it’s clear that the shock and sadness of that day lasted a lifetime.
“I will never forget — it lived with me forever,” Flickinger said. “In the beginning, when it first happened, it was hard to sleep at night, just thinking of what had happened.”
The morning of the bombings, Flickinger remembers being at her family’s home in Waikiki, about 12 miles from the Pearl Harbor Naval Base and two blocks from the famed Waikiki Beach. It was her day off, and Flickinger was taking a break from her usual grind — serving three meals a day to nurses at the base’s hospital.
It was quiet. Then, at 7:55 a.m., the first bombs from a squadron of Japanese warplanes dropped down from the Pacific skies.
“All of a sudden that morning, our house shook so bad — very badly,” Flickinger said. “My glasses would fall off the shelf.”
After hearing screams echo from the streets outside, Flickinger went out to see what had happened.
“While we were outside we saw two Japanese planes that had just dropped a bomb several blocks away from where we lived, and the whole area was shaken,” she said “Going back into the house, we turned on the radio, and that’s when we heard that Pearl Harbor had been bombed.”
Flickinger remembers being told to gather any children and walk quickly toward higher ground in the green hills above Waikiki. No buses, no taxis. “It was quite a walk,” she added.
At a secure house, Flickinger and others waited, but only for so long. After returning to Waikiki, they followed orders from the radio to nail blankets to their windows, blacking them out in case of future attacks.
In the days following the attack, servicemen, nurses — even civilians — were called to return to the base to begin the recovery process.
“I was afraid to go Monday, so I went to work on Tuesday,” Flickinger remembered. “And I saw everything.”
First, she remembers seeing the USS Arizona — well, the top of it. “It hadn’t really sunk down yet,” Flickinger recalled.
Days earlier, armor-piercing bombs had been dropped on the Arizona, engulfing the warship in a ball of fire and claiming the lives of 1,117 men on board.
“We saw the bodies, some of them floating in the channel, and [people] were gathering all of their dead ones,” she added.
Farther along the row of battered warships, Flickinger saw the wreckage of the USS West Virginia, hit by torpedoes and armor-piercing bombs. That attack would take 106 more lives.
Later, Flickinger saw a recovered one-man submarine that had been piloted by a Japanese soldier.
According to historians, five of these 78-foot mini-subs were lurking in the waters around Pearl Harbor hours before the attacks, ready to strike with torpedoes.
“It was such a horrible day, to see everything that I had seen,” she said. “I wish that my other friends were still living, because they could tell you the same story that I’m telling you.”
Although it has now been 80 years since the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Flickinger recalls that Sunday in vivid detail.
Her memories of Oahu aren’t all bad, however.
In the years following the attacks, she would meet Ray Flickinger, an Army man stationed in Hawaii during the Korean War. They married in 1951 and went on to have three boys and two girls.
After moving between the mainland U.S. and Hawaii a couple times, the Flickingers made Western Pennsylvania, where Ray is from, a permanent home.
“I drove him crazy, because living in Hawaii, I didn’t know anything about the cold weather,” Flickinger remembered with a laugh. “I kept saying, ‘I want to go home, I want to go home.’ ”
In 1963, Ray found a job teaching ROTC at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pa. Although Ray died in the 1980s, some of the family remains in Washington today.
As for Flickinger, she was able to spend 20 years splitting time between Pittsburgh and her native Hawaii — three months on the island, the rest of the year here.
When she can, she tells the story of her youth.
Along with her son Glenn, Flickinger speaks at churches, libraries, colleges and senior care homes, bringing memories of Pearl Harbor from the past into the present to listeners young and old.
“It’s amazing how many people don’t feel it — all they know is that the Japanese blew up a bunch of ships, and a lot of people died,” Glenn said. “You know, they don’t know the backstory.”
