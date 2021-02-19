MILTON — Within 20 minutes of handing out their first bag of food items, Milton YMCA staff members had distributed nearly all of the 45 meal packages which were prepared Wednesday.
The YMCA is providing supper and snacks for children 18 and under during drive-thru food distributions, being held from 2 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
Ron Marshall, branch executive director, said this marked the second week the meals were offered for distribution.
"It's a free distribution," he explained. "They drive up to our door and are given the meal."
By just a few minutes after 2 p.m., Marshall said the YMCA had already handed out 37 of the 45 meal packages prepared.
One week ago, 23 packages were handed out during the program's first distribution.
"We look to increase the number of meals and snacks handed out every Wednesday, with the mindset of being able to serve more children throughout the community," Marshall said.
According to Marshall, the packages include five days worth of meals for each child in a household. Packages include fruits, vegetables and packaged lunch meat.
The weekly distributions are expected to continue through June 30, when the YMCA's Summer Food Service Program begins.
During a typical summer, the Milton YMCA drops off about 350 meals each day at various locations throughout the community where children spend time.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA has continued to provide food items to families facing insecurities.
Over the past year, more than 1,850 children have been served approximately 140,000 meals and snacks through the Milton YMCA.
Marshall said those receiving food through the Wednesday distribution have expressed appreciation for the program.
"Many individuals thanked the staff and I (Wednesday) when we handed them the bag of food, bread and milk," he said. "It's a great feeling knowing the staff of the Milton YMCA are helping those children in need."
The YMCA accepts donations to support its food service program. Checks can be sent to the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave., Milton PA 17847.
