LEWISBURG — A policy initiative from the FDR-era, the Four Freedoms, was echoed Friday morning by Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa. US).
Casey outlined his "Five Freedoms for America's Children" during a morning visit to Summit Early Learning, a child care, preschool education and Head Start center. The five policy initiatives addressed matters of health, economic security, education, food insecurity and "safety from harm."
Some elements had been put on hold in the early months of the COVID pandemic while others were now being in pending Senate legislation.
The senator distributed an outline of spending proposals for each area during a discussion with representatives from the Union Snyder Community Action Agency, Summit Early Learning, Bucknell University and the regional United Way.
It contained data supporting each area outlined and corresponding policy proposals.
Among them, automatic Medicaid enrollment at birth, children's savings accounts, child and dependent care tax credits, direct certification for school meals and added spending for child abuse prevention. The latter initiative would include formula grants for state attorney general's offices.
Casey added that an increase in the corporate tax rate was overdue. He maintained federal policy had been guided by corporate interests for decades.
Geoff Schneider, Bucknell University professor of economics, agreed with the senator's assessment.
"We have 40 years of economic data that shows that tax cuts for the rich and for corporations do absolutely nothing for economic growth," Schneider said. "I joke with my students and let them in on a little secret. Large corporations for rich people are not short on cash. So they don't need more cash to do the investments they were already were going to do.
Schneider added that giving poor families more money results in more spending at child care centers and other local businesses.
Meantime, Casey said there was a good deal of work ahead before any of his policy initiatives became realities. He noted American Rescue Plan, a response to COVID with enhanced child tax credits, was passed only with Democratic votes.
Casey decried what he called Republican opposition to Medicaid and other programs, but added he would keep trying to move them forward. Passing Build Back Better programs were the current tasks at hand and could be completed in a few weeks.
The Four Freedoms outlined in a 1941 speech by Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president, were freedom of speech, worship as well as freedom from fear and want.
