MILTON — The Milton Art Bank recently announced an exhibition featuring mixed-media textile works by Susan Ball Faeder of Lewisburg.
Titled BLUE, it features patchwork-quilts, fiber collages, rag weavings, Japanese sashiko-style embroideries and works from Faeder’s 100 cloth amulets series. The title of the exhibition refers to indigo, a rich color with a distinct spirit and essence, often considered the mainstay of Japanese textiles.
By collaging and repurposing remnants of Japanese textiles, Faeder explored the intertwined natures of color, form, culture and place. Her work engages the Japanese concept of “mottainai”–meaning to waste nothing– as a way to honor the original crafters who made the textiles used in her artwork.
Faeder’s work naturally links cloth with culture, extending the life of textiles into new forms with new metaphors, highlighting the ways various materials trigger memories particular to time and place. It also shows a deep respect for different cultures.
A graduate of Bucknell University, Faeder is a nationally recognized teacher, lecturer and fabric designer. Her work reveals a deliberate immersion in Eastern culture, as evidenced in her use of vintage Japanese textiles and their palette. She has lived in Japan and studied the language and traditional culture for 50 years. In 1989, Faeder started Quilters’ Express to Japan, a vehicle for sharing her knowledge of Japanese culture through cloth arts.
Through 30 textile tours to Japan, she provided participants with an insiders’ view, arranging personal meetings and workshops with fabric artisans. A publication featuring her set of 100 cloth amulets is forthcoming from Pretzel City Press.
