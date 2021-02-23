Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Disturbance, 12:25 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disabled vehicle, 7:22 a.m., South Front at St. George streets; complaint, 6:24 p.m., Route 15 Lewisburg and North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam; traffic stop, 6:41 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 6:46 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; traffic stop, 8:16 p.m., Westbranch Highway; welfare check, 9:12 p.m., West Market Street.
• Saturday: Criminal mischief, 12:34 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 1:58 a.m., Route 15 at Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 2:22 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; be on the lookout, 12:08 p.m., State Police at Montoursville; 911 hang-up, 12:44 p.m., Buffalo Road; non-injury accident, 4:56 p.m., Fairfield Road, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 5:11 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; assist police agency, 8:37 p.m., North Fifth Street, Mifflinburg; assist police agency, 9:14 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
• Friday: Phone call request, 7:04 a.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 8:28 a.m., Routes 15 and 45; traffic control/issue, 9:07 a.m., Fourth and market streets; injury accident, 10:42 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; 911 accidental call, 7:51 p.m., North 11th Street.
• Thursday: Burglar alarm, 12:34 p.m., Westbranch Highway; phone call request, 1:25 p.m., Market Street; warrant service, 2:30 p.m., St. Mary Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 4:57 p.m., North Seventh Street and Buffalo Road.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Massachusetts woman was arrested for DUI following a vehicle stop.
Troopers said a 2019 Ford was stopped for making an illegal turn at 1:52 p.m. Jan. 21 along Ninth Street and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Luis Echavarria, 19, of Lynn, Mass., was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
DUI/possession of paraphernalia
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Lykens man was arrested following a traffic stop at 10:29 p.m. Feb. 3 along Route 104 and Bickel Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
A 2005 Jeep was stopped and Christopher Maldonado, 56, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Troopers said he was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle at 8:26 p.m. Feb. 3 along Troxelville Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Mazda MPV driven by Helen A. Foster, 41, of Millmont, was traveling in a left curve in icy conditions when the vehicle went out of control, off the north side of the roadway and into a mailbox and parked 1977 Ford F100, police noted.
Foster will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 10:34 a.m. Feb. 22 along Water Street, north of County Line Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2010 International Harvester driven by Steve R. Bobeck, 60, of Coal Township, was traveling south on the Water Street Bridge when it attempted to pass a stopped vehicle and struck the rear of a 2012 Freightliner CarryAll drivne by Samuel Ficarra, 44, of Carlisle. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Accidental death
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a death which was determined to be accidental.
The investigation occurred between 10 p.m. Feb. 6 and 9 a.m. Feb. 9 along Dock Hill Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. The victim was a 64-year-old Middleburg woman, police noted.
Natural death
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a death, which was determined to have occurred due to natural causes.
The investigation occurred at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County, and the victim was a 73-year-old Selingrove woman, police noted.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva for traveling 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and found the passenger of the vehicle in possession of marijuana.
The stop occurred at 1:55 p.m. Feb. 21 along Route 11 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The driver, Lexus Stansfield, 19, of Carlisle, was charged with summary counts while the passenger, Zion Patterson, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor counts.
Burglary
CENTER TOWNSHIP — State police are seeking information related to the whereabouts of Vincent Borem, 25, of Berwick, after he allegedly committed burglary, simple assault and was in possession of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 21 along Chestnut Street, Center Township, Snyder County. An active arrest warrant was issued for Borem, who is said to frequent the Berwick area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
False alarms
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Fulton Bank, 1255 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County, was charged after an alarm was activated at 3:16 p.m. Feb. 21.
The alarm was found to be false and the citation was due to multiple false alarms.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — At least one person sustained a suspected injury following a two-vehicle crash at 10:31 a.m. Feb. 22 along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Buick Regal driven by Nadirah R. Charles, 28, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it went out of control, struck a guide rail off the left side of the roadway, spun and was struck by a 2010 Nissan Rogue driven by Unique T. Robinson, 21, of Williamsport. All were belted and Charles was transported to a local hospital with a suspected minor injury.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 3:17 p.m. Feb. 22 along Route 220, north of Beaver Lake Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by Daniel C. Fought, 87, of Muncy, was traveling south when it moved toward the shoulder into a slushy area of roadway, went out of control, veered across the roadway and struck a fence off the northbound side of the roadway, troopers noted. Fought was not injured and will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Suspects involved in a hit-and-run rollover crash were found to have active warrants, troopers reported.
A 1999 Volkwagen Cabriolet was traveling south along Pleasant Valley Road, east of Sugar Camp Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. The crash occurred at 6:48 a.m. Jan. 22 when the vehicle crossed the double-yellow lines, across the east shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned onto its roof. The driver and a second individual associated with the registered owner of the vehicle — neither of whom were named — were found to have active warrants in Lycoming County, according to police.
Fleeing/eluding
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — A 34-year-old Williamsport man is at large after he crashed his vehicle and fled on foot during a reported incident at 2:19 a.m. Feb. 13 along West Mountain and Jaculin avenues, South Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a Mercedes-Benz was being pursued when it crashed and the suspect fled on foot.
Fleeing/eluding
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, at which time the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect remains at large.
The stop occurred at 1:52 a.m. Feb. 8 along Maynard Alley and Walnut Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A $20 bill was stolen from an 18-year-old Williamsport woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 6 a.m. and noon Feb. 15 along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The unknown person took the bill and fled.
Possession
WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport man was taken into custody after he allegedly attempted to flee from a traffic stop and was found with multiple drugs and a large sum of cash.
Troopers said the stop occurred at 1:24 a.m. Feb. 21 along Sherman and Hancock streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County, when a 2013 Chevrolet driven by an unnamed 31-year-old Williamsport man became disabled after attempting to flee. The man was taken into custody, arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County, troopers noted.
