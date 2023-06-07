Action agency granted $15K

Susie Weller, assistant director of Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, center, holds the grant check for $15,000, presented to the Agency through CommunityAid Foundation’s 10x Grant Program. She is joined by Steven Early, CommunityAid’s Partnership stewardship manager, left, and Lynn Whitten, partner liaison.

 PROVIDED BY LEE SPIGELMYER

SELINSGROVE — The CommunityAid Foundation has awarded Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) $15,000 through its newly-established “10x Grant” program.

The award was presented at a recent community partner event with Susie Weller, assistant director, accepting the grant award on behalf of CAA.

