Action agency granted $15K

SELINSGROVE — The CommunityAid Foundation has awarded Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) $15,000 through its newly-established “10x Grant” program.
The award was presented at a recent community partner event with Susie Weller, assistant director, accepting the grant award on behalf of CAA.
CAA will use these funds to support community members who are facing difficult times through service navigation and case management programming.
The mission of Union-Snyder Community Action Agency is to reduce poverty in Union & Snyder Counties through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with community partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.