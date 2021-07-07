HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police made 503 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 8,935 speeding citations during the four-day Independence Day driving period from July 2-5. Troopers also cited 600 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 203 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Nine people lost their lives in crashes investigated by the state police, with alcohol cited as a factor in four of the fatal collisions. Troopers responded to a total of 680 crashes – in which 195 people were injured – over the holiday weekend. Fifty-eight crashes were alcohol related.
Troop F investigated 30 crashes in which nine people were injured. Of the crashes, three were listed as being alcohol related.
During the 2019 Independence Day driving period which spanned five days, nine people were killed and 287 were injured in the 975 crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police. Seventy-four of those crashes were alcohol related.
During the 2021 enforcement period, troopers made 503 driving under the influence arrests, and issued 8,935 speeding citations, 203 child seat citations, 600 seat belt citations and 11,732 other citations.
Troop F issued 1,327 speeding citations , two child seat citations, 30 seatbelt citations, 18 seat belt warnings and 704 other citations.
Over the 2019 July 4 holiday period, 607 DUI arrests were made, 12,118 speeding citations were issued, along with 294 child seat citations, 919 seat belt citations and 14,798 other citations.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Independence Day holiday driving period.
