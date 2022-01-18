WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc is taking orders for a soup sale. Soup will be available for pickup Saturday, Feb. 19, at 11 E. Th ird St., W atsontown.
Chicken corn and beef vegetable soups will be available, with all proceeds benefitting Kingdom Kidz monthly expenses.
To place an order, call 570-838-3133 by Saturday, Feb. 12.
