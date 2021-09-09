LEWISBURG — Jessica Ahlum, M.D., has been named medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. She is fulfilling this directorship in addition to her role as a neurologist on staff at the hospital.
As medical director, Ahlum is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program using best practice guidelines to provide high quality stroke care to patients of the community.
Ahlum has been an employed physician at Neurology of Evangelical since 2020. As a neurology physician, she specializes in diseases and treatment of the nervous system.
She received her Doctor of Medicine from Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her neurology residency and her neurophysiology fellowship at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y. As an undergraduate, Ahlum obtained her Bachelor of Science in chemistry with a minor in biology at The Pennsylvania State University, Eberly College of Science, University Park. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
Also new to the stroke program at Evangelical is Tresa Keiser, R.N., who is serving as the Primary Stroke Program Coordinator. A nurse for over a decade, she comes to the program from Geisinger’s Rapid Response Team.
