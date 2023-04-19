LEWISBURG — A new jailhouse records system has been approved by the Union County commissioners.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved the software license agreement with Beacon Software Solutions Inc. for the Union County Jail, in the amount of $34,219.
The former records system, the Unified Case Management system, was sold by the state and is no longer available for county prisons.
The commissioners also approved the inmate commissary agreement with Oasis Management Systems, effective May 1.
An inmate telephone services agreement with ICSolutions was approved, for $1,555. per month.
The prison board briefly met and approved Joseph Hommel as a part-time corrections officer in training, at $17.71 per hour.
Warden Ernie Ritter said currently the prison population is currently at 58, with 47 males and 11 females.
Ritter noted that none of the female inmates are housed in the county.
Commissioner Stacy Richards raised concerns about the Northumberland County Prison being understaffed. Ritter responding by noting that most of the female inmates are being lodged in Columbia, Clinton or Centre counties.
“It’s a real struggle to house female inmates,” Ritter noted.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
