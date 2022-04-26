LEWISBURG — From April 22 through May 23, the public is invited to review and comment on a draft list of priority transportation projects for Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties for 2023 through 2026.
This four-year priority project list, known as the 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP, was prepared by the region’s transportation planning agency, the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), in cooperation with state and local officials. The draft TIP includes 270 highway and bridge projects valued at $474 million that are expected to be undertaken over the next four years.
The SEDA-COG MPO offers several options for public input: Attend a public meeting with the opportunity to speak to regional planners in person, participate in the meeting virtually, or comment via the SEDA-COG website or by e-mail or U.S. Mail.
A public meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Regional transportation planners will share information about the draft 2023-2026 TIP and how it was prepared.
The public can participate in the meeting and submit comments via teleconference or videoconference using the following log-in info: Teleconference, 470-869-2200, meeting ID: 7697993399# ; and videoconference, https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/7697993399.
