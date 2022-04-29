If you’ve read this space over the last couple of years, you may remember me mentioning on several different occasions that I’ve been considering moving Alex Bowman to the top of my list of favorite active NASCAR drivers.
I’ve made it no secret over the years that I’m a fan of Hendrick Motorsports. After all, my all-time-favorite driver — Terry Labonte — won his second championship while competing with the team, in 1996.
I always liked Labonte because of his personality, and driving style. Labonte was very soft spoken. In addition, he had a very clean driving style. Aside from the famous Bristol race where Dale Earnhardt wrecked him while crossing the finish line, most of Labonte’s wins came in non-spectacular style. He would often just show up at the end and claim the win.
Side note, the Bristol race which Labonte won is not to be confused with the one Earnhardt won, in which he crashed Labonte out of the lead on the last lap. That’s the race where a chorus of boos rang down on Earnhardt as he said he only wanted to rattle Labonte’s cage.
Much like Labonte, Bowman also appears to be very soft spoken. Similarly, when he wins races it often occurs in events where he’s remained in contention throughout the race, and shows up at the end to snatch the win.
Last Thursday, April 21, the All-Star Circuit of Champions — a 410 sprint car racing series owned by another one of my all-time favorites (Tony Stewart) — made its first appearance at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.
Although I was unable to attend the race itself, I was able to pop by the track as teams were getting ready for the event. As I walked into the pit area, the first car I noticed was a purple-colored Ally Financial sprint car.
The car is owned and driven by Bowman. Immediately, I noticed a casually dressed young man working on the car. It wasn’t a member of the crew. It was the team owner and driver, Bowman.
As the team owner and driver, he should take a vested interest in the car. However, as a NASCAR superstar — the only driver to have won more Cup races than Bowman over the last two years is his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson — I would’ve thought Bowman would let his team members do all the work on his car. I would’ve thought he would just show up and drive.
Bowman was very hands on, putting much attention, detail and focus on working on his car in the garage area at Bloomsburg. Meanwhile, fellow Cup driver Christopher Bell was sitting on a nearby four-wheeler, scrolling through his phone. In fairness to Bell, he was only the driver of the car he was in, and did not have a vested interest in the ownership.
For quite some time, I’ve been impressed with Bowman, both with his personality and on-track driving style. After watching the care, attention, and hands-on approach he took to his sprint car in Bloomsburg, I’m even more impressed.
Not only has Bowman succeeded in muscling his way past his teammate Chase Elliott to the top of my list of favorite active drivers, he’s also put himself into contention to move onto my list of all-time favorites.
It’s highly unlikely he’ll ever move to the top of my list of all-time favorites — it will take a lot to knock the Labonte brothers and Stewart off the top of that list — but he’s certainly now in contention to become one of my all-time favorites.
