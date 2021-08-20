DANVILLE — As part of a movement to promote health, nature and local parks and trails, a month-long campaign is encouraging communities and health professionals to get active together during “Walk with a Doc."
The statewide initiative will run throughout PA Trails Month in September with a kick-off event scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Hess Recreation Area in Danville.
The effort is a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Pennsylvania Medical Society, Geisinger and the Walk with a Doc organization.
The Aug. 24 event will be led by Dr. Michael Suk, chief physician officer and chair of Geisinger’s Musculoskeletal Institute and Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. The event will feature a short health talk from Suk, followed by a walk along the trails, information on health services and local vendors.
