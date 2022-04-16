Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — The Community Health and Wellness Department of Evangelical Community Hospital will be moving to The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, beginning Monday, May 2.
The new location at The Miller Center affords ease of access to Community Health and Wellness programming in a facility built around the focus of healthy living. Those attending Community Health and Wellness events should enter the main entrance of The Miller Center, facing Giant.
While trainings are scheduled at a variety of times throughout the week, Community Health and Wellness office hours will remain 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to register or ask questions about classes and offerings.
Prepared childbirth classes will continue to be held on the main campus of the hospital, at 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
