LEWISBURG — President Trump won the favor of many evangelical Christians during the 2016 campaign.
But Brantley Gassaway, Bucknell University professor of religious studies, said getting votes from what was considered the largest voting bloc in the Republican party was not an overnight occurrence.
Gassaway said some evangelicals were not on board until the nomination. But many then became enthusiastic supporters as a way to vote against Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee.
"Hillary Clinton represented many things they detested," Gassaway said. "A strong female leader, they associated her with her husband's presidency, the culture wars and with support for legalized abortion."
Gassaway maintained that a great number of white evangelicals also supported Trump on policy matters rather than the headlines made during the 2016 campaign.
"We're not voting for the person we would want as our pastor," Gassaway said was the thinking. "We are voting for the person, the politician, the president who will put into place our political priorities."
Trump has largely been able to sustain evangelical support over the last four years. Gassaway said polling data indicated support peaked at 81% in 2016 but has only eroded a little.
The waning days of the campaign would still be crucial.
"A lot is going to depend on these final weeks," Gassaway said. "He is likely to not do quite that well (as 2016), but I would not be surprised if he almost got that amount among white evangelicals."
A photo of the president holding a Bible in front of a church across the street from the White House made headlines in June. The photo, staged during widespread upheaval, was heroic to some but reviled by others.
"Those people were likely predisposed to be critics of Trump anyway at that point," Gassaway observed. "It showed some of the deeper divisions and how people think about Trump himself, how people think about the public role of religion and (Trump's) use of the Bible."
Gassaway said some support has emerged for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, among evangelical Christians.
Evangelicals for Biden and Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden, recently formed groups, apparently maintain Trump is unqualified even though he has supported pro-life judges and justices. Another group, Not Our Faith, has begun advertising critical of Trump for not living and governing in ways which line up with the Christian faith.
Gassaway stressed it was a challenge to be clear when describing the evangelical constituency.
"Evangelical Christians," Gassaway explained, was a term for people who share a high view of scripture, the authority of the Bible and a personal conversion experience. Sharing of faith and an ethical lifestyle were also integral to the tradition.
"Sometimes the language of being 'born again' is used," Gassaway said. "That was much more popular in the 1970s, of course, surrounding Jimmy Carter's identity."
But politically, Gassaway said the notion that evangelicals were largely white and conservative did not always apply.
"There are many Christians of color," he added. "And many Christians who are not evangelical in their religious traditions and practices."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.